Price-Helton Funeral Home
702 Auburn Way North
Auburn, WA 98002
(253) 833-1165
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Ruth Kronick Leslie


1917 - 2020
Ruth Kronick Leslie Obituary
Ruth Kronick Leslie

08/25/1917 ~ 03/26/2020

Ruth Kronick Leslie, our Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma passed away at 102 years of age on March 26, 2020. Ruth was born in Wilton, North Dakota on August 25, 1917. She traveled west with her family in 1934, where, after the Great Depression they came to Washington for a better life. She graduated from Kent Meridian High School in 1936 and became a Dental Assistant. She was 1 of 4 sisters and 1 brother, and was the last "auntie" left on both sides of our family. She met her husband, Al Leslie at the Old Spanish Castle and they married in 1945. She worked as a preschool teacher and then went to work at Weese's Jewelers where she gained many loyal customers. Ruth loved football and attended many Husky games with Al and liked watching her son and grandson's games at Auburn High School. She had 2 children, daughter Gayle Price (William) and son Charles Leslie (Virginia). She had 5 grandchildren, Jon Price (Christy), Krista O'Neil (Dan), Melissa Tilley (Graham), Sarah Birkedahl (Brandon), and Kathy Voorhees (Paul); 4 great-grandchildren, Justine, Oliver, Jackson and Barrett. Ruth was a charter member of Dr. Frank D. Merritt Children's Hospital Guild and a longtime member of Auburn First United Methodist Church. Donations may be made to Children's or Auburn First United Methodist Church. Memorial to be at a later date. Please visit www.priceheltonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Price-Helton Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 8, 2020
