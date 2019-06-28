Ruth Louise Scott



Ruth Scott of Bothell, Washington was reunited with her heavenly family on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was born to Albert and Anna Lilly (Livingston) Ginnett on March 31, 1923 on Fidalgo Island, Washington on their homestead. She was employed by the Boeing Company to assemble B-17's, the famous "flying fortress" during World War II. After the war, she left Boeing to begin her family and then returned many years later as a draftsman until she retired.



Ruth is preceded in death by her parents and four brothers: Robert, Craig, Frank and Albert. She is survived by her sister Laura Parezanin, her twin daughters and three sons: Jeannette - spouse Robert Rostrom, Lillian -



spouse Shelley Kelly, James - spouse Kathleen Hecker, Steven and deceased spouse Betty Adams, Michael - spouse Nancy Carden. She was blessed with 17 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren.



Ruth's funeral will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 19215-88th Ave NE, Bothell,



Washington on July 1, 2019 at Noon. Published in The Seattle Times from June 28 to June 29, 2019