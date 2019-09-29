|
|
Ruth Rowntree Forhan
Longtime Northshore-area resident, Ruth Rowntree Forhan, aged 96, passed away on April 18,
2019.
Ruth was born to Edward and Mary Edwards Rowntree in 1922 on the family farm in Racine County, Wisconsin. She received her bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1945 and practiced public health nursing for the City of Seattle until the birth of her first child in 1952. She was married to Thomas Andrew Forhan for 44 years.
She will be remembered as a patient and accepting person who listened well and enjoyed her friends, young and old. She was an avid golfer and played bridge competitively in the Seattle area into her eighties. Over the years, she volunteered for the American Red Cross, Head Start, Northshore schools, and the Seattle YWCA. She and Tom traveled extensively. In the last years of her life, reading gave her much pleasure. Since 2017, she lived at Peace of Mind III adult care home in Kirkland, where she received kind, compassion care.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and three brothers. She is survived by her daughters, Sara Forhan (Michael Panciera) of Atlanta, GA, Carol Forhan Wilson (Kingsley) of Orland, CA, and Susan Forhan of Kirkland, and her grandchildren, Evan Gunnar Nelson, Noel Forhan Myers, Glenn Wilson, Laura Wilson Shannon, Russell Wilson, and Darrell Wilson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the King County Library System Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019