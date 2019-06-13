Home

Ruth Sumiko Okada

Ruth Okada was born on March 22, 1918 in Seattle and died on May 12, 2019. She received her education at John Muir Elementary School, Franklin High School, and Seattle Pacific University.

Japan's surprise attack on the U.S. in Hawaii caused the U.S. to become engaged in WWII. President FDR's Executive Order #9066 called for the evacuation of Japanese Americans living in the Western Coastal areas of 3 Western States. Ruth and her family were interned at Camp Harmony, Puyallup, Washington and Camp Minidoka, Hunt, Idaho.

Ruth enjoyed her role as teacher and tutor during her active life and later years, she knitted for Snooter-Doots.com.

Ruth was preceded in death by husband, George T. Okada and Son, Marshall G. Okada. She is survived by Son, Gerald S. Okada, (Lori), Granddaughter, Dionne, 2 Great Granddaughters, and 3 Great-Great Grandsons, and many nieces and nephews.

In honor of her request, there will be no Services. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to .
Published in The Seattle Times from June 13 to June 16, 2019
