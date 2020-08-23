Ruth Tyler Wiesen



Ruth Tyler Wiesen passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the remarkable age of 105.



She was born in Tacoma, WA on October 20, 1914. After graduating from Ballard High school, she attended Milwaukee State Teacher's College where she met the love of her life, Robert Wiesen, whom she married in August of 1937. They had been married for 67 years at the time of Robert's death. In 1943, the Wiesen family moved to the Kirkland area where they built their home. After her three children were in school, Ruth returned to the teaching profession, first as an Elementary Classroom teacher and later as a Special Education teacher in the Lake Washington School District.



After retiring, Ruth and Bob traveled throughout the U.S. pulling their little Travel Trailor. Ruth's hobbies included fine needlework, quilting, baking and candy making. She was generous with her homemade goodies giving out packages to friends and family. Her fudge was a particularly popular item. Ruth was a long time member of Kirkland Congregational Church and had a special group of Widow Friends that enjoyed traveling together and meeting for lunch. She volunteered at her Church and at Evergreen Hospital where she helped make lap quilts for Cancer patients.



Ruth was preceded in death by granddaughter Sabrina Wiesen; husband, Robert Wiesen; and son, Robert Wiesen, Jr. She is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth Weaver and Katherine Oard; grandchildren; Rebecca, Katherine, Bernadine, Wes, Eric and Jeff; 17 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.



Ruth lived happily at Woodland Terrace for the last 14 years.



Ruth was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.



