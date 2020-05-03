|
Ruth Wallen Christensen
Ruth Wallen Christensen, daughter of Reuben and Aletha Wallen, was born in Seattle, Washington on March 24, 1932. She grew up in Wallingford and attended Lincoln High School. She graduated from The College of Puget Sound after attending Whitman College with a degree in the new field of Occupational Therapy. She worked as an Occupational Therapist for forty years, most of that time with Villa Care Rehab Centers. Ruth's OT work in nursing homes was a unique venture at the time. Her work in this area led to her being appointed to a task force to define Washington State standards for Occupational Therapy in nursing homes and rehab centers.
Ruth married James B. Osborn in 1954 and they settled in the Lakeridge area of south Seattle, where they raised their three children. Ruth became a widow when Jim died suddenly in 1969. In 1970, she met Harry (Chris) Christensen. They married in 1971 and remained in the Lakeridge home until their retirement and a move to Mill Creek. Together they raised eight children.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husbands Jim and Chris, and Grandsons Andy and Cameron. She is survived by children Nancy, Tom (Karen) and Mike (Bev), and stepchildren Larry (Jolene), Cathy (Bror), Ron (Marilyn), Karen and Linda. She is also survived by sixteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Susie.
Ruth was active in her church and loved water-walking, knitting, crocheting, playing bridge, and doing crossword puzzles. She was also a lover of the theater and so enjoyed attending performances with members of her family. She was an avid traveler and was blessed to visit most of the continents in the world, whether by air, land or sea. Ruth will be truly missed by those who knew and loved her. She was a bright light that illuminated every life she touched.
A celebration of life will be planned for when we all can gather. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to in Ruth's name.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020