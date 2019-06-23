Resources More Obituaries for S. Kunath Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? S. Michael Kunath

Obituary Condolences Flowers S. Michael Kunath



April 9, 1940 - June 15, 2019



"Who are you and why are you here" could mean many things to those who joined him at the table at the Fairmont Hotel, but for Mike, it meant "welcome." Today, the table stands empty and future guests will no longer be greeted with his curious smile. Mike lost his fierce battle against cancer last Saturday at the age of 79.



Mike was an innovator, a visionary, a creative thinker who charted his own course. Father to Elizabeth, Chris, and Spencer, Mike placed great importance on family and legacy. That legacy spanned beyond family, past his career and is deeply-seated in Seattle's philanthropic and business community.



Mike was an explorer. He enjoyed golf, hunting, gardening, trivia, and was an avid learner with an extensive and eccentric library. He pushed himself and everyone around him to look at and think about things differently - to view through the lens of innovation and less through the lens of tradition. He did, however, value tradition and was famously proud of his Jesuit training.



His passion and inquisitiveness for world affairs was rooted early in life. Born in Evanston, Illinois, Mike grew up in the suburbs of Chicago. He spent time in Quito, Helsinki, and Bangkok during his family's diplomatic service, and attended boarding school at the Kodaikanal School in India.



Mike settled in Seattle, where he earned both a BA and an MBA from Seattle University and co-founded both the Graduate School of Business' Student and Alumni Associations. There, he was the Commandant of the ROTC and later served as an Officer in the US Army during Vietnam.



Upon his return stateside, Mike began his brokerage career working for People's National Bank of Washington, Piper Jaffray, Herron Northwest and co-founding Sirach Partners. In 1983, he cofounded investment firm Kunath, Karren, Rinne & Atkin. Today, KKRA is one of the longest-standing and most-respected investment firms on the West Coast.



Mike's impact was felt far and wide. He was an incubator of people and held "court" at the Olympic Hotel. For decades, around 4pm daily, one would find Mike sitting at his regular table in the northwest corner of the lobby reading a series of newspapers. Around the table conversations would unfold, more cast of characters would arrive, big business deals would get done and the "three-ringed circus" would be in full swing. Everything discussed was nothing short of interesting.



Several of Mike's philanthropic efforts were birthed at the table. And his legacy and generosity were felt by the numerous organizations in which he played a leading role such as the Celebrity Waiter's Luncheon, Gilda's Club, the YWCA's Chestnuts for Charity, the Fred Hutch, and Heritage University.



Many people were the recipients of Mike's humor and advice. Both were delivered in a brusque, Germanic style, though the former was punctuated by his infectious laugh; the latter was better to receive with a thick skin.



Mike is survived by son Spencer H.B. Kunath of Seattle. His son Christopher Kunath, wife Jeanna, and children William and Joshua of Kirkland, WA. His daughter Elizabeth Robertson, husband Wyndham, and children Tolan, Thomas Rolfe, and Henry of Oakton, VA. His brother John Kunath, of Chicago, IL.



A funeral service, open to all,



celebrating Mike's life will be Friday, June 28, 2pm, at



St. Joseph Church on



Capitol Hill in Seattle.



Flowers may be sent to the Church and donations can be made c/o KKRA for the Mike Kunath Fund benefitting the Chief Big Foot Memorial Ride to Wounded Knee - a cause for which Mike had great passion.



