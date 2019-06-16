Sachiko Tashiro Watanabe



1925 ~ 2019



Sachiko Tashiro Watanabe, age 94, went peacefully home into the loving arms of her lord and savior on June 10, 2019 surrounded by her immediate family. She was born and raised primarily in the greater Los Angeles, CA area where she married Taul Watanabe August 28, 1946 and became his loving wife.



As a wonderful mother and homemaker she raised and nurtured her four children. In 1968 she moved with the family to Bellevue, WA. Taul preceded her in death in December 1994.



In her later years she enjoyed occasional traveling, gardening, staying active with her weekly, "walking club," friends in Bellevue and treasuring indelible moments with her grandchildren.



Sachiko is survived by her two sons; Brett and Guy; Two daughters; Laani and Leslie; five grandchildren; Taul, Chelsey, Jill, Sarah, Kelly and four great grandchildren; Preston, Robert, William and Quinn. She is also survived by her sister, Arbutus "Cookie" Tashiro Atsumi of Torrance, CA.



Services will be held Saturday July 6, 2019 at Sunset Hills



Funeral Home & Memorial Park.



Per the family's wishes, please send any gifts or remembrances in her name to the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, CA.