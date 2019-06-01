|
Sai Dinh Nguyen
Sai Dinh Nguyen, PE, MBA, was born April 22, 1944, in Quang Bnh, Vietnam. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 22, 2019. He immigrated to America during the fall of Saigon April 30, 1975 and eventually lived in Lynnwood, Washington. Sai Nguyen was in the Vietnam Navy and later became a Professional Civil Engineer with Snohomish County Public Works for over 30 years. He cared deeply for his motherland and spent his spare time working to bring democratic change to Vietnam. Sai had his poems printed in many Vietnamese publications around the world.
Sai is survived by his 5 daughters whose mother is To-Hoa Hoang Nguyen, their spouses and grandchildren: Snow (Jason, Jaden
and Brandon), Nido (Justin, Mason), Rhodo, To-Quyen (Kyle, Alexis, Zoe, Hendrix) and Y-Lan (Gia).
A funeral service was held in Fountain Valley, California on May 28th where Sai last resided.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 1, 2019