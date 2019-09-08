Home

Sally A. Rice

Sally A. Rice Obituary
Sally A. Rice

Sally Rice passed away on August 24, 2019 in Wenatchee, WA at the age of 86. She was born in Yakima, WA on August 12, 1933. Sally was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert E. Rice; her father, Francis S. Allan; her mother, Anne Madeline Allan; and her brother, Richard Allan. Sally is survived by her three children, Pamela Erxleben, Debi Humann, and Glenn Rice; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and her sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Frank Morby. Sally's greatest pleasures included spending time with her family and friends, bowling, golfing, and being with her beloved husband of 64 years.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019
