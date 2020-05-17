|
Sally Ann Swank
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Sally, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched.
She left us peacefully at her residence in Seattle, Washington on May 7, 2020. She was 87.
She was born in Seattle, Washington on March 27, 1933 at Virginia Mason Hospital. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1951. She met her husband, David shortly thereafter from a US Navy Ship in Seattle, and traveled to meet his family in Virginia. They married in Raleigh, North Carolina, returning to Seattle where she lived her entire life.
She was the beloved mother to three children, David (Leanne), Joseph (Debbie) and Suzanne (Craig). Proud grandmother of Amy, Matthew, Jeffrey "Wolfie", Samuel, and Jackson. Proud great- grandmother to Broderick, Skylar, Nathan, Dylan, and Ellie. And, she had many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David; brother, Jerry; sister, Janet; and brother, Jimmy.
Sally lived a full life and was a working mother before it was fashionable. She worked at Safeco insurance for 47 years, retiring in 2002.
After retiring, she enjoyed traveling around the world with her sister Janet. She volunteered at the Shoreline Senior Center for many years and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi where she met many great friends.
In her latest years, she was blessed to meet Ken, a very sweet, caring and devoted companion at Merrill Gardens. She enjoyed every meal with Ken and they spoke every evening on the phone before retiring.
A celebration of Sally's life was held at Calvary Cemetery on
Thursday, May 14, 2020 (Only
immediate family due to current
restrictions for gatherings)
In her memory, please send flowers, treats, fun surprises or special wishes to Ken, at Merrill Gardens University (5300 24th Ave NE) to brighten his days during these times. We know Ken will miss Sally as much as we do.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020