January 4, 1937 ~ June 12, 2019

Sally Dian Hile, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on June 12, 2019 at the age of 82. She was born the daughter of Gino and Kathryn Fabbri in West Seattle, WA on January 4, 1937. She attended West Seattle High School where she met her sweetheart and future husband, Richard Cain Hile (1937-2017). They attended the University of Washington together and then spent many years abroad as Richard began a career in the State Department. Their travels took them to exotic locales such as Seoul Korea, Surabaya Indonesia, Bangkok Thailand, and Bonn West Germany.

She is survived by her two sons, Joel (54) and Steven (50), her daughter-in-law, Kerry, two grandchildren, Spencer and Callie, and Bella, her faithful boxer companion. Sally recently moved from her West Seattle home to Albuquerque, New Mexico to be closer to family and dote on her grandchildren. A family service will be held at sea this summer where she will join her husband in the waters off Puget Sound.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019
