Sally Diane Dahl



December 4, 1937 ~ May 20, 2020



Sally Diane (Franklin) Dahl passed away peacefully of natural causes in Kirkland, WA. She was born in Seattle, WA where she graduated from Ballard High School. She earned a degree in education from Washington State University and shortly thereafter married her husband, Gregory Dahl. Sally enjoyed caring for her family and will be remembered by her three sons as a wonderful and loving mother. She had many hobbies including gardening and bridge and was known for quick-witted sense of humor.



Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Greg. She is survived by her three sons Steven (Julie); Kevin (Sheri); and Brian, and four grandchildren (Matthew, Christopher, Erin, and Ella). A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date.



