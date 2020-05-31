Sally Diane Dahl
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Diane Dahl

December 4, 1937 ~ May 20, 2020

Sally Diane (Franklin) Dahl passed away peacefully of natural causes in Kirkland, WA. She was born in Seattle, WA where she graduated from Ballard High School. She earned a degree in education from Washington State University and shortly thereafter married her husband, Gregory Dahl. Sally enjoyed caring for her family and will be remembered by her three sons as a wonderful and loving mother. She had many hobbies including gardening and bridge and was known for quick-witted sense of humor.

Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Greg. She is survived by her three sons Steven (Julie); Kevin (Sheri); and Brian, and four grandchildren (Matthew, Christopher, Erin, and Ella). A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved