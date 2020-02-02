|
|
Sally Milbank Thomson
Born in Los Angeles on May 9, 1925 to Margaret and Morris Milbank, Sally grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She was graduated from UC - Berkeley, class of 1947. There she met her husband of 65 years, Herbert Sedgefield "Sedge" Thomson.
Sally taught elementary school for a few years before starting her family. Sons Sedge III and Ken were born in the Bay Area. Moving to Santa Barbara for Sedge's career in university administration, Sally took on volunteer roles in Junior League, and with Kappa Kappa Gamma. (A highlight was receiving her Kappa 75th anniversary pin in October.) In 1963, the family moved to Seattle where daughter Ann was born. Sally enjoyed her community involvement and continued her volunteer work as a docent in schools for MOHAI, Junior League, KKG, and UW Faculty Auxiliary. She and Sedge were longtime members of St. Bridget parish.
Sally was a devoted wife and mother. She was renowned for her roast beef and pumpkin chiffon pie. She could conjure up a tasty meal on a boat or at a picnic or on a back country camp stove. A dress or a costume would be whipped up overnight from her sewing machine. Her photography skills ranged from 8mm movies taken from horseback in the high Sierra, a family delight for its shaky authenticity, to close-ups of her favorite deep red NW Montague rhododendrons. She was a longtime season ticket holder to the Rep and was in a playgoer's discussion group. Though a private person, Sally was always gracious, and welcoming, and loved entertaining. And if you ever had the chance to dine at her table, you know what a great hostess she was.
In their retirement years, Sedge and Sally traveled extensively, enjoying cruises, train travel and national parks trips. After their move from Laurelhurst in 2009, and Sedge's death in 2015, Sally continued to attend the lectures and concerts available to her at the Mirabella, where she died peacefully in the early morning hours of January 27th. She was 94.
Sally is predeceased by her husband Sedge, and her sister Caroline. She is survived by her brother Chap (Dee) of Salem, Oregon, her 3 children, Sedge, Ken (Susan), and Ann Mann (David), and by 4 grandchildren, Jeremiah, Henry, Samuel and Romilly, and several adoring nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass followed by a reception will be held Saturday, February 8th, at noon at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 4900 NE 50th, Seattle.
Those wishing to donate in Sally's memory may contribute to one of her favorite charities - YouthCare, Mary's Place, or the Seattle Public Library.
The family wishes to thank all of Sally's devoted caregivers over the last several years who made her world a better place.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020