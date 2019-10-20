|
|
Sally Rush Priebe
Sally Priebe, a 45 year resident of Normandy Park passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was 80 years old. Sally was the oldest of 6 children of Margaret and Ralph Rush. Sally's family moved several times in the western Washington area. She attended Vashon high school and graduated from West Seattle high school. In 1958 she married her lifetime sweetheart, Reynold Priebe whom she met in high school. This was the start of 61 years of wedded bliss. Sally attended the University of Washington before joining Pacific Northwest Bell. In 1969, Sally left Bell and became a full time wife and mother when she and Reynold welcomed their son Dean into the world. Three years later, Dana followed, making their family complete. Sally then put her considerable energy and enthusiasm into PTA and community organizations. Always an enthusiastic gardener, she held positions in her local Garden Club, and at the district, regional, state and national levels. She was a National Garden Club Flower Show Master Judge and an NGC Master Gardening Consultant. Sally was well known as a talented flower designer and received many awards. Her garden at their Normandy Park home was a source of inspiration and happiness for her, and she never tired of working in and enjoying it. Sally's green thumb brought beauty to her home, community and family's lives. Sally enjoyed travelling with family and friends, especially to Maui and California wine country with Reynold. She also loved to cook, read and most of all, spend time with her husband, children and beloved grandchildren. Sally is survived by her husband, her children Dean (Diane), Dana (Lori) and her brothers Robert, Richard, and Scott Rush. She will be greatly missed.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019