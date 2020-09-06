Sally Sue Feeney



Sally Sue passed peacefully at home into God's loving hands on August 26, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. She lived a full and eventful life.



Sally was born on October 26, 1930 in Springfield, Missouri the second daughter of Lee Hill and Marie Hill. She spent her early childhood in Missouri and the family moved to Seattle, WA. They eventually moved to Capitol Hill where Sally lived for her school age years. She graduated from Garfield High School in 1947 and entered the University of Washington. While at the University, Sally pledged Gamma Phi Beta sorority where she made lifelong friendships. At the U of W she met a young man at an exchange between her sorority and Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. The young man was Thomas F. Feeney who stole her heart. It was love at first sight for both of them.



Sally loved to dance, sew, read, play bridge, play the organ and travel. They traveled to Europe for 6 weeks and visited Ireland where the Feeney's came from. They also traveled to Australia, New Zealand, around South America and took many cruises in the Caribbean and Alaska. They visited Hawaii annually.



Sally loved family and friends. Sally was preceded in death by her parents Lee Hill and Marie Thorson and her sister Norma Bothwell. She leaves her two daughters Susan Bradbury (Tim) and Nancy Johnson (Tom) and grandchildren Ryan Hass (Meredith), Chelsea Bolander (Chris) Sara Johnson and Bryan Johnson plus 7 great grandchildren.



A celebration of Life for Family members will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store