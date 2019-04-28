Resources More Obituaries for Sam Mitsui Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sam Masami Mitsui

Sam Masami Mitsui passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on March 24, 2019. He was born on July 24, 1926 in Skykomish, Washington to Minoru and Shime Mitsui. Sam had two older sisters, Shizuko and Kimiko and two younger siblings, sister Sumiko and brother James. The Mitsui's lived in a small shack right next to the train tracks that ran through the small town (Minoru worked for the Great Northern Railroad). Young Sam, along with his best friend Tom Haji, grew up fishing and hiking in the local forests. He attended elementary through high school in the same building and was known as a good student and athlete as well as a good son and brother. However, on December 7, 1941 his world changed forever.



After the US entered WWII, President Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066. Because of this order, the Mitsui's were forcibly removed from their home and imprisoned in Tule Lake, California. He and his family were held in block 18. Sam later gained permission to leave Tule Lake and move to Spokane where he finished high school at Lewis and Clark, and briefly attended Gonzaga University before entering military service in 1944. Just as he completed basic training, he received word that his best friend Tom Haji had been killed in action in Italy while serving with the famed 442nd/100th Regimental Combat Team. Sam resolved from that point on to keep the memory of Tom and the Nisei vets alive. He was being trained to participate in the invasion of Japan when the war ended. He then served in counter intelligence in the 4th Infantry Division during the post-war Occupation. After the Army, he attended the University of Washington where he met Tamaki "Tami" Inaba. They were married in 1952. He was later hired at Boeing, where he worked for 30 years as an aerospace engineer. He and Tami raised four children (Nancy, Jan, Mark and Glenn). In his spare time, Sam taught judo, was an active member of Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church, and the Nisei Veterans Committee. He also co-founded Walk For Rice, a major fundraising event for the Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS) Food Bank. He and Tami also took up running. They both completed in several marathons and in 1987, Sam completed the Hawaii Iron Man at the age of 61. He also finished the Canadian Iron Man (two times!) while in his sixties!



In his later years, Sam kept his promise to honor Tom Haji's memory by becoming a volunteer speaker. His speech was titled "Good Things Grow From Horse Manure". The title came from a statement that an Issei father made when his son pointed out the manure still lying in the middle of a horse stall that was to be their living quarters in a hastily built "assembly center" or temporary prison. In his speech he spoke of the injustice no one else should experience ever again, the pre and post war racism experienced by Japanese-Americans, the sacrifice and bravery of the Nisei soldiers and the standing ovation he received when he gave this speech to the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association. He talked of the importance of remembering history in order to not repeat it.



And he walked his talk. He experienced a lot of adversity during his life and he always made good things grow from it.



Sam is survived by his: sister Sumiko and brother James; wife of 66 years, Tami; children Nancy Frederick, Jan Davis, Mark Mitsui (and wife Melanie) and Glenn Mitsui (and wife Arlene); grandchildren Naomi Armstrong, Derek Armstrong, Sammy Davis (and wife Jen), Hailey Mitsui-Davis (and husband Brad), Emma Mitsui, Preston Mitsui and Gibson Mitsui; great-grandchildren Kasen Armstrong and Kruz Dean Armstrong.



A memorial service will be held



on Saturday May 11 at 2:00pm



at Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church located at 3001 24th Avenue South



Seattle, WA 98144.



Dress is casual.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to: acrs.walkforrice.org; nvcfoundation.org; blaineonline.org/donate-here/ Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019