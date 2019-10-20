|
|
Samuel Charles Roskin
Born September 22, 1934, in London; died October 15, 2019, in Seattle. Raised in Jerusalem, Sam immigrated to the United States in 1956 to attend the University of Washington in Seattle. Following graduation from the College of Engineering he pursued a fulfilling career as a consulting civil, structural, and mechanical engineer for 40 years. Sam also taught Hebrew and Jewish history at Congregation Herzl Ner-Tamid and later as a long-time member of Temple Beth Am.
Curious by nature, Sam was a constant and far-ranging traveler, avid reader, and ardent student throughout his 85 years. Predeceased by his late wife Betty Lee Roskin and parents Isaac and Miriam Roskin-Levy, Sam is survived by his beloved wife Josie Roskin, daughter Miriam Roskin, and grandson Aaron Roskin, all of Seattle; sister Judith Loebl (Walter) of London, England; nieces Daphne, Ruth, and Heather, of London and Royal Leamington Spa, England; and stepchildren Noelle Stevenson-Milner and Robert Stevenson of Hawaii and San Francisco, respectively.
We will all miss him very much. A graveside service was held on Friday, October 18.
Memorial donations may be directed to the University of Washington College of Engineering, the University of Washington Libraries' Special Collections, or Seattle's Temple Beth Am. Our family extends deep thanks to the excellent staff and physicians of the University of Washington Medical Center's Emergency Room and 6NE.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019