Samuel Arnstein



March 31, 1933 - February 22, 2019



Samuel Arnstein, a longtime fixture in the jewelry industry, died Friday in Scottsdale, AZ at the age of 85.



Born to Lee and Milton Arnstein, Sam grew up in Portland, Oregon and attended Lincoln High School where he started working in his father's jewelry store. He went on to graduate from the University of Washington where he was a member of the SAM fraternity.



After graduation, Sam continued working at his father's jewelry store until the store was sold to Zales. Sam then spent 27 years working for Weisfields Jewelers, where he started as a sales associate and worked his way up to becoming regional vice president.



After leaving Weisfields, Sam started The Arnstein Company consulting, where he created a video sales training program specific to the jewelry industry and gave sales training seminars around the world.



Outside of the jewelry industry, Sam was an accomplished maker of wine and champagne, owned racehorses and was a huge sports fan. He enjoyed travel, jazz, movies, theater, playing poker and fine dining. But above all, his priority was always his family.



Sam was a member of the Masons, The Pacific Northwest Jewelry Association and the Jewish Community Center.



Sam is survived by his ex-wife, Lillian; his two children, Marilyn Carl and Michael Arnstein; granddaughter Stephanie Carl; grandsons Nicky Arnstein and Alex Arnstein. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Herman Arnstein, and second wife, Wendy Porte.



Private services took place Friday at Shaarie Torah Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.



Memorial donations may be made to the Arnstein Family Endowment at the Dougy Center in Portland or the . Sign Sam's online



Guest Book @ www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary