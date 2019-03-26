Samuel Felix Guevara



Samuel Felix Guevara passed away at his home on March 19, 2019, in Renton, Washington, at the age of 82.



Samuel was born in Denver, CO, to Mr. & Mrs. Jesus Guevara. He grew up in Toppenish, WA, with his five brothers and two sisters. There he met his wife, Lily, and they married on July 5, 1958 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Sam was drafted into the military in 1958 where he served two years in the Army, two years in the National Guard and then was honorably discharged. Sam worked for Boeing as a riveter, alongside some of his brothers. After being laid off from Boeing, he found his way to Washington Natural Gas (now Puget Sound Energy) where he worked in Customer Service for 27 years before retiring.



Samuel is survived by his wife, Lily, his son, Robert, and three daughters, Tina, Christina Longfellow (Happy), and Elizabeth Guterson (Taylor); four grandchildren, Hunter and Hayden L, and Everest and Maverick G; and Sister Sarah Vargas. Samuel was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Teresa Guevara; Brothers Marcelino, Daniel, Salvador, and Victor; Sisters Celia and Helen.



Join us on Thursday, March 28,



as we honor and celebrate Sam's life at St. Anthony's Parish (314 S. 4th St, Renton), with a Visitation / Viewing from 10am-11am; Funeral Service at 11am; and Interment with Military Honors at Greenwood Memorial Park & Funeral Home (350 Monroe Ave NE, Renton) immediately following the funeral service.



In lieu of flowers, AA members can make a donation in Sam's name to the Renton Group, or to the Greater Seattle Intergroup, 5507 6th Avenue S, Seattle, 98108.



View Full Obituary at



www.greenwoodmempark.com Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019