Samuel J. DErosier



It is with broken hearts we share the news of the sudden and unexpected death of our son, nephew, cousin and wonderful friend, Samuel J Derosier, on May 15, 2020. Sam was born at Swedish on April 17, 1992. He lived the first ten years of his life in a happy, joyful home on the top of Queen Anne Hill. He loved to go "shopping" at Ken's Market as a kid. He especially loved Halloween, when he would join the hundreds of other children in the neighborhood seeking the delights and the fantasies of that special evening.



Sam moved to Magnolia where he attended the excellent Lawton and the Blaine schools. He loved strolling through downtown Magnolia to meet up with his friends or to line up for a swim at the Pop Mounger pool. He and his friends could be seen carrying a couch from our house down into town so as to comfortably watch outdoor movies at the Magnolia Summerfest. He loved working the Magnolia Fisherman's Fall Festival, where he learned to grill copious amounts of salmon under the expert direction of Warren Aakervik and Doug Dixon. He loved their camaraderie and humor, not to mention their stories.



Sam attended Ballard High. He was a Ballard Beaver and we were Beaver Believers. His favorite teacher was John Nygaard, with whom he will now be reunited in the great beyond. Sam attended Seattle Central and North Seattle colleges, as well as Western Washington University. He was a great student who excelled at mathematics, physics and drawing. At some point he realized that his true interests revolved around the restaurant industry. He loved the fast pace, the creativity, the social component and the variety of responsibilities. He worked in a number of restaurants and pubs around Seattle. He loved Pazzos on Eastlake and worked there on and off through his college years. He met some of his very best friends working there. It was at Esters in Fremont where Sammy really developed his love for cooking. The chef and owner, Nick, helped him develop his skills in the kitchen. Sam's real goal was to cook in a fine dining establishment, and at the time of his death, he was employed with Serafina, one of Seattle's best known and best loved restaurants. Under the excellent leadership at Serafina, Sam was further connecting with his passion. Christian, the owner and talented chef, was kind and supportive of Sam. It made Sam proud to be a part of the Serafina/Cicchetti group.



Sam's real and true legacy was his love for, and his interest in, people. He always saw the good in people. He treated everyone with respect. He listened carefully and with a genuine interest. He was incredibly smart, interesting, kind, funny, quirky and playful. He was extremely hardworking and he always sought to do his very best. Sam focused on relationships, not things. He was not materialistic. He saw value in friendships, music, art, the urban lifestyle. He absolutely loved Seattle and had discovered pretty much every neighborhood in the entire city, in depth.



He is survived by his loving mother, Irene Derosier, his most important male role model and protector, Askar Sattar, his extended family, and his large, diverse and incredible group of the world's best friends.



Sam was a true son of Seattle.



A celebration of his life will take place later in the summer.



