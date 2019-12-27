|
Samuel Justin Kehl
Sam Kehl, 37, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Born on February 2, 1982, he was predeceased by his father, Ted Kehl, and is survived by his mother, Marty McLaren, sister Catherine Kehl, sister Lauren Kehl, nephew Tracy Kehl Doran, half sisters Aisling Darling and Mary Kehl, and surrogate sister Kye Bailey.
Sam was a talented songwriter, music producer, and dramatist, and produced a YouTube channel for the last four years as Prince of Queens. Although Sam sometimes provoked outrage in those who disagreed, he was also admired for his courage, originality, and wit. He cared intensely about his relationships and he was dearly loved and cherished by a wide circle of friends, family, and fans.
Friends are invited to a celebration of life at 6:30 pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Swedish Club,
1920 Dexter Ave North, Seattle.
