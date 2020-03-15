|
|
Samuel Kay Allen
"Sam" Allen, 55, of Albuquerque, New Mexico died December 18, 2019 at his home.
Born December 1, 1964 in Wichita, Kansas, Sam's family moved to Mercer Island, Washington in 1977. He attended South Mercer Junior High School and Mercer Island High School. In the 1980s and early '90s Sam was a warehouse manager at Microsoft in Redmond.
In 2002 Sam moved to Albuquerque where he was a manager at the AA Heights Club serving on its board for several years. During this time Sam inspired countless people on their paths to sobriety. He was also a member, board member and benefactor of the Albuquerque Press Club (APC).
Sam was a gifted musician and composer. He played guitar, dobro, piano and bluegrass instruments, and he sang and improvised on piano. He had a robust sense of humor and a hearty laugh. Sam was fond of family, friends, animals, children, the elderly, and history.
He will be dearly missed. He left us too soon.
Preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Kay Allen, father, Donald Fredolin Allen, uncle, Richard Legler Allen; brother, Donald Allen, sister, Deirdre Allen Timmons; nephew, Christopher Allen; nieces Rosemary Elizabeth Timmons, Kimberly Allen Baldwin and Mary Jane Tatoy; and cousin, Adabel Allen.
A private memorial will be hosted in Seattle.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seattle Humane Society.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 15, 2020