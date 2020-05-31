Samuel Lee Rector, III
January 17, 1948 ~ May 5, 2020
Samuel Lee Rector - an extraordinarily intelligent, hardworking, successful businessman, mentor to many and friend to all - died May 5,
2020 at his home in Everett, Washington after a long battle with kidney disease. Surrounded by his immediate family, he was ushered towards heaven by strikingly brilliant sunlight, a dramatic thunder and lightning storm, hail, rain, wind and rainbows. He was 72.
Born January 17, 1948 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Inez Julia Brooks and Samuel Lee Rector, Jr., he spent his childhood playing under the hot southwestern sun in the dirt with his younger brother, Ronnie. His father, an officer in the US Air Force, moved the family to Germany where Sam developed a lifelong love for fast German automobiles, stamp collecting, vinyl records and beer. They eventually returned to Denver, Colorado where Inez passed away when Sam was just 16 years old. He held down multiple jobs to support himself and Ronnie through their high school graduation.
During his undergrad years in college, Sam worked three jobs: postal clerk, night janitor, and most notably, country music DJ on the weekends under the moniker "Silent Sam". In 1968, Sam began courting his soon-to-be wife Keshet. They spent long Colorado nights listening to R&B, studying, reading, cooking, sewing their own clothes, and playing pinball. They married and had a daughter named Tracy, who he referred to as his 'little brown pumpkin'. Sam just loved his little family and was always home in time for dinner. In 1976, Sam obtained his Master's in Business Administration from the University of Colorado Boulder while holding down a full-time job as an electronics engineer. He relocated the family to Edmonds, Washington to take a job at FLUKE manufacturing in sales. On the weekends the family explored Seattle, took long road trips, enjoyed camping, and hunted for old vinyl in the U-District on Sundays. In 1983 Sam and Keshet divorced.
In 1984, Sam was remarried to Cynthia and the couple along with Tracy moved to Brier, Washington. Their family grew to include two incredibly talented sons, Levon and Sammy. He loved to support and coach Levon in his many athletic endeavors, and study reptiles and other curiosities with Sammy. In addition, he enjoyed his motorcycles, long weekends at the cabin, taking numerous family vacations, going to church and participating in the Walk to Emmaus. In the early 1990's, Sam's professional career took off with Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC) where he enjoyed traveling the world to manage major military contracts. He also began a professional association with other people of color from across the corporate world to discuss racial inequities in the workplace. Along with an impeccable work ethic and drive, Sam strove to impart some hard-earned lessons of race and social justice issues in his children, too. In 1994, Sam learned he was diagnosed with end stage renal disease. On Father's Day 1999, Sam received a phone call that an exact kidney match was ready and so he was rushed in for a transplant which allowed him a new lease on life.
In 2001, Sam and Cynthia parted ways. He dedicated much of his time to Hewlett-Packard (HP) where he worked in finance. Sam actively attended Levon's football games, led Sammy's scout troop and guided him through school, spent time with his grandsons, went to see his daughter's films, participated in the local Porsche club, and started having regular breakfasts with friends. As a Seattle Seahawks season ticket holder for over 30 years, Sam built many memories with his sons, grandsons, family and friends attending games. It was at this time he began to date Anne, who became his devoted partner and companion till death. They spent many years together traveling, going to Jazz Alley or Chateau St. Michelle to hear music, visiting the cabin, playing cards, putting together puzzles, eating out and spending time with family and friends.
As his kidney disease progressed, Sam retired from HP. His greatest passion, outside of building connections with close friends and family, was to volunteer as a group and individual mentor with The Road Back to Life, an organization that provides peer support for individuals with kidney disease. As family, we are so grateful for this support network in our dad's life and would also like to thank and acknowledge all of the medical care facilities, especially Northwest Kidney Center, Puget Sound Kidney Center, University of Washington Medical Center, Dr. Keech, Dr. Jacobson and his home health care provider Sarah of nearly 2 years.
Sam is survived by his partner of 19 years, Anne, of Everett, Washington; three children, daughter Tracy (Joel) of Tacoma, Washington; son Levon (Sarah) of Studio City, California; son Sam of Portland, Oregon; two grandsons Chai of Seattle, Washington and Solomon of Tacoma, Washington; cousins Marjorie of Bremerton, Washington; Kenneth of Dallas, Texas; nephew Doc (Gloria) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; ex-wives Keshet of Tacoma, Washington and Cynthia (John) of Langley, Washington and many other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Inez, father Samuel, brother Ronald and Aunt Clara.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, according to his wishes, those who were at his side during death released Sam's ashes near his cabin.
A memorial service will be
held either virtually via Zoom or at a later date, when restrictions are lifted, and it is safe to gather in his memory. Remembrances may be made to The Road Back to Life kidney support group at https://www.kidneysupportgroup.org.
January 17, 1948 ~ May 5, 2020
Samuel Lee Rector - an extraordinarily intelligent, hardworking, successful businessman, mentor to many and friend to all - died May 5,
2020 at his home in Everett, Washington after a long battle with kidney disease. Surrounded by his immediate family, he was ushered towards heaven by strikingly brilliant sunlight, a dramatic thunder and lightning storm, hail, rain, wind and rainbows. He was 72.
Born January 17, 1948 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Inez Julia Brooks and Samuel Lee Rector, Jr., he spent his childhood playing under the hot southwestern sun in the dirt with his younger brother, Ronnie. His father, an officer in the US Air Force, moved the family to Germany where Sam developed a lifelong love for fast German automobiles, stamp collecting, vinyl records and beer. They eventually returned to Denver, Colorado where Inez passed away when Sam was just 16 years old. He held down multiple jobs to support himself and Ronnie through their high school graduation.
During his undergrad years in college, Sam worked three jobs: postal clerk, night janitor, and most notably, country music DJ on the weekends under the moniker "Silent Sam". In 1968, Sam began courting his soon-to-be wife Keshet. They spent long Colorado nights listening to R&B, studying, reading, cooking, sewing their own clothes, and playing pinball. They married and had a daughter named Tracy, who he referred to as his 'little brown pumpkin'. Sam just loved his little family and was always home in time for dinner. In 1976, Sam obtained his Master's in Business Administration from the University of Colorado Boulder while holding down a full-time job as an electronics engineer. He relocated the family to Edmonds, Washington to take a job at FLUKE manufacturing in sales. On the weekends the family explored Seattle, took long road trips, enjoyed camping, and hunted for old vinyl in the U-District on Sundays. In 1983 Sam and Keshet divorced.
In 1984, Sam was remarried to Cynthia and the couple along with Tracy moved to Brier, Washington. Their family grew to include two incredibly talented sons, Levon and Sammy. He loved to support and coach Levon in his many athletic endeavors, and study reptiles and other curiosities with Sammy. In addition, he enjoyed his motorcycles, long weekends at the cabin, taking numerous family vacations, going to church and participating in the Walk to Emmaus. In the early 1990's, Sam's professional career took off with Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC) where he enjoyed traveling the world to manage major military contracts. He also began a professional association with other people of color from across the corporate world to discuss racial inequities in the workplace. Along with an impeccable work ethic and drive, Sam strove to impart some hard-earned lessons of race and social justice issues in his children, too. In 1994, Sam learned he was diagnosed with end stage renal disease. On Father's Day 1999, Sam received a phone call that an exact kidney match was ready and so he was rushed in for a transplant which allowed him a new lease on life.
In 2001, Sam and Cynthia parted ways. He dedicated much of his time to Hewlett-Packard (HP) where he worked in finance. Sam actively attended Levon's football games, led Sammy's scout troop and guided him through school, spent time with his grandsons, went to see his daughter's films, participated in the local Porsche club, and started having regular breakfasts with friends. As a Seattle Seahawks season ticket holder for over 30 years, Sam built many memories with his sons, grandsons, family and friends attending games. It was at this time he began to date Anne, who became his devoted partner and companion till death. They spent many years together traveling, going to Jazz Alley or Chateau St. Michelle to hear music, visiting the cabin, playing cards, putting together puzzles, eating out and spending time with family and friends.
As his kidney disease progressed, Sam retired from HP. His greatest passion, outside of building connections with close friends and family, was to volunteer as a group and individual mentor with The Road Back to Life, an organization that provides peer support for individuals with kidney disease. As family, we are so grateful for this support network in our dad's life and would also like to thank and acknowledge all of the medical care facilities, especially Northwest Kidney Center, Puget Sound Kidney Center, University of Washington Medical Center, Dr. Keech, Dr. Jacobson and his home health care provider Sarah of nearly 2 years.
Sam is survived by his partner of 19 years, Anne, of Everett, Washington; three children, daughter Tracy (Joel) of Tacoma, Washington; son Levon (Sarah) of Studio City, California; son Sam of Portland, Oregon; two grandsons Chai of Seattle, Washington and Solomon of Tacoma, Washington; cousins Marjorie of Bremerton, Washington; Kenneth of Dallas, Texas; nephew Doc (Gloria) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; ex-wives Keshet of Tacoma, Washington and Cynthia (John) of Langley, Washington and many other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Inez, father Samuel, brother Ronald and Aunt Clara.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, according to his wishes, those who were at his side during death released Sam's ashes near his cabin.
A memorial service will be
held either virtually via Zoom or at a later date, when restrictions are lifted, and it is safe to gather in his memory. Remembrances may be made to The Road Back to Life kidney support group at https://www.kidneysupportgroup.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.