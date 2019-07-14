Resources More Obituaries for Samuel Hammar Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Samuel P. Hammar

July 24, 1943 ~ June 7, 2019



It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Samuel P. Hammar. Dr. Hammar passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019 after several years of battling Alzheimer's disease.



Dr. Hammar was born on July 24, 1943 in Spokane, Washington to parents Samuel J. Hammar and Ella Pitcher Hammar.



He attended Shadle Park High School in Spokane and Eastern Washington University in Cheney, WA. It was here that he met his wife of 40 years, Judy Howe Hammar. They married on September 17, 1965.



Dr. Hammar was a board-certified anatomic and clinical pathologist who specialized cancer research and diagnostic techniques. He obtained his B.A. degree in chemistry from Eastern Washington State College in 1965. He attended the University of Washington Medical School where he attained his M.D. degree in 1969. He continued his training in pathology at the University of Washington School of Medicine, including specialized training in experimental pathology and electron microscopy. He was appointed to a faculty position in the Department of Pathology at the University of Utah College of Medicine. Dr. Hammar also served as Director of Electron Microscopy at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Salt Lake City. He returned to Seattle as a pathologist at the Virginia Mason Clinic from which he and colleagues developed the Diagnostic Specialties Laboratory, Inc. in Bremerton, Washington in which he served as Director.



Dr. Hammar has served as a member of the American Association of Pathologists, International Academy of Pathology, American Thoracic Society, Society for Ultrastructural Pathology, Society for Pulmonary Pathology and was elected as a Fellow in the American College of Chest Physicians. For much of his career, the emphasis of his practice and research focused on asbestosrelated lung diseases and the asbestos marker tumor mesothelioma. His expertise in this field resulted in him being selected as a member of the U.S.-Canadian Mesothelioma Panel, the International Mesothelioma Pathology Group and the International Mesothelioma Interest Group.



Dr. Hammar was recognized as one of America's Top Doctors for Cancer in the US News and World Report, 2005-2013.



Dr. Hammar was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Hammar of 40 years. He leaves behind beloved family members including his son Mike Hammar, daughter-in-law Jennifer Hammar,



his daughter Lisa Crist and his 4 grandchildren Jordan and Nolan Crist and Isabel and Addison Hammar; his siblings Don (& Joan) Hammar, Glen (& Chris) Hammar and Mary (& Michael) Johnson and his in-laws Gene Howe and Karen (and Steve) Updegrave and many nieces and nephews.



He was the most kind, compassionate and generous father and grandfather, always offering to help others even when he was no longer able. Not only did these qualities make him one of the best doctors in his area of practice, it made him an amazing husband, father, grandfather and friend.



Special thanks to Mary and Michael Johnson for their constant love and support and to Aegis of Queen Ann on Galer in Seattle and Nov Adult Family Home on Mercer Island for providing outstanding and compassionate care.



Celebration of Dr. Hammar's Life



will be held on July 24th at Newcastle Golf Club



between 1:00-4:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to : act.alz.org Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019