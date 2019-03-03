Sandi Rafchiek



Sandi Rafchiek said she'd lived a full life, and while sad to leave all of us, was at peace when she died of cancer, on February 4, 2019. Sandi loved her family, her friends, travel, yoga, her horse, and her pets.



Born in Balboa, California, May 30, 1945, she lived in Hawaii, California, and Washington State. She graduated from Oak Harbor High School and after graduating from Western Washington State College Sandi spent time in the Peace Corps. She worked at Boeing where she met her future husband, Frank. She worked for Bechtel and later, the City of Mercer Island. After retiring she spent many years volunteering for Little Bit.



Sandi was adventurous. She loved horseback riding, traveling to new places and making friends everywhere. When she could combine all three in one trip, she was ecstatic. Generous and kind, her whole family will remember the annual family reunions at her lake house. Never one to want to leave the party early, we are heartbroken to see her taken so soon.



Sandi is predeceased by her brother, Randy, her father, Dick and her husband, Frank. Sandi is survived by her mother, Jean Hayden, formerly of Oak Harbor, her brother, Rich, and her step-children, Joe (wife Karen), Mary, and Sue Gunn (husband Barry.) She leaves behind six grandchildren, Lorilei, Casey, James, Sam, Jessie and Jonathan, nephew, Alex, niece, Anna, many great-grandchildren, her horse, Dancer, and dog, Nick.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center in memory of Sandi Rafchiek at www.littlebit.org/donate



A memorial service will be held at



The Plateau Club, 25625 E. Plateau Drive, Sammamish, WA 98074 on March 23 at 1:15 pm.



Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 3, 2019