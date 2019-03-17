Sandra Ann Rochon



Sandra Ann Rochon, a long time resident of Kirkland, Washington, died in her home Monday, March 4th, 2019 at age 75.



Born in Everett, Washington to Hector Rochon and Geraldine Rochon (Brooks), the eldest of thirteen children. Sandra graduated from Holy Angels High School in Seattle, WA.



Sandra worked for Pacific Northwest Bell U S West, starting as a switchboard operator and working her way up to management, taking an early retirement at age 50, after 33 years of employment. She took a year off to pursue healing and massage, receiving certification in The Healing Arts of Hawaiian Massage, and KE ALANA, the Awakening Guardianship Training for the Healer. After her "year off" she returned to the workforce, landing the position of Executive Secretary to the head of the Equal Opportunity Department at The University of Washington where she worked for 12 more years. After her retirement, she worked in temporary administrative positions for a few more years until her final retirement at age 71.



Sandra was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, a cherished aunt, and devoted friend. She was an exceptional crafting partner (the woman loved her beads!) and travel companion. Sandra loved being at the beach, both locally and on the Hawaiian Islands. She enjoyed playing cards, holiday family traditions, and gin and tonics.



Sandra is survived by her daughter, Andrea Fitzgerald, son, John Fitzgerald, and two grandchildren, Yousif Fitzgerald & Haley Fitzgerald, all of whom brought great joy to her life.



A funeral mass will be held Monday, March 25th at 1pm at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 5050 8th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105. A celebration of life party will be held directly following the funeral mass at Great Hall at Green Lake 7220 Woodlawn Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115



Memorial gifts may be made online at www.alportsyndrome.org/donate/donate/ or by check to Alport Syndrome Foundation.



Mail to: Alport Syndrome Foundation, P.O. Box 4130, Scottsdale, AZ 85261. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary