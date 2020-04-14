Home

Sandra Chan Whitehouse


1954 - 2020
Sandra Chan Whitehouse Obituary
Sandra Chan Whitehouse

Sandy passed away very peacefully at home in Fountain Hills, AZ, Tuesday April 7, 2020. Born on July 2, 1954 in San Francisco, CA., she was the daughter of Sam and Virginia Low. She had an incredible career in Retail and Human Resources and retired in 2017 as Chief Human Resources Officer. A life well lived with love, joy and compassion. Sandy is survived by her husband of 25 years, George Whitehouse; step children, Bryan (Liliya), Jennifer Gower (Chris), Andy (Carrie); grandchildren, Zoe, Zane and Daniel; brother, Sherwin Low (Christine), nephews, Erick (Yayu), Michael (Olivia); sister in law, Eleanor Ralstin (Gary), nephew, Craig Buckton, niece, Susie Goett (Jim) and many nieces, nephews and friends. Because of the Coronavirus there will be no services at this time. The family asks that contributions be made to the Virginia G. Piper Cancer Care Network, 10460 N. 92nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ. 85258.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2020
