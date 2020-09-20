Sandra Joy Eyres
May 19, 1935 - September 6, 2020
Sandy Eyres, beloved sister, aunt, friend, and teacher died quietly at home in LaQuinta, CA. She was a farm girl from Iowa, who became a nurse & migrated to New York to work in public health among the underserved in Harlem. She earned a Masters and PhD in Epidemiology as part of the US Public Health Service. While working for the USPHS, she came to Seattle and decided to stay. She joined the faculty at UW School of Nursing (SON) and began her academic career.
Sandy spent over 25 years at UW SON teaching & serving in various administrative positions. She was instrumental in the development of the SON's doctoral program and helping the SON become #1 in the country. She was passionate about effective teaching and helping other faculty improve their teaching skills. Her own teaching earned her awards within the School of Nursing and recognition within the whole University. 2 faculty awards are named for her.
She was a humble woman who will be remembered for her mentoring, her wisdom, her ability to listen and to let others know that they were valued. She had a good sense of humor and a radiant smile. She had an impact on thousands of patients and many healthcare systems through the nurses she educated.
Sandy retired in 2000 and in 2004 she joined with several other women to form a small supportive community. In 2019, Sandy and her community moved to So California for sun and warmer weather.
She is survived by her sister, Nicky Immel; her nephew, Chris Immel (Christele) and their children; her niece, Shelly Immel (Tom); her community (Pat Hogan, Jude Jackson, Ella Clarke, Margaret Parry, Kathie Hogan); countless friends; and faculty, students and staff from UW School of Nursing.
Read more about Sandy & leave a memory at Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont, CA. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/beaumont-ca/weaver-mortuary-and-crematory/1253
Donations can be made to Lake City Partners Ending Homelessness in Lake City, WA (https://lakecitypartners.org
), or to Northwest Harvest in WA (www.northwestharvest.org
).