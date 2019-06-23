Sandra Joy (Myhre) Manca



Sandra Manca of Bellevue, WA, died June 7, 2019 at the age of 78 years. Sandra was born on June 11, 1940 in Port Gamble, WA and then was raised in Lofall, WA. She graduated from North Kitsap High School followed by Business College before getting hired by Boeing. Sandra worked there two years where she met and married the love of her life, Mike Manca.



Sandra spent her time proudly enjoying every cherished moment of her loving family growing up around her. All that knew her would agree we've all been blessed to be part of her wonderful life.



Sandra passed peacefully while holding the hand of her husband that she was married to for 59 years. She was so loved by her family and is now at peace amongst the angels.



Sandra is survived by her Husband Mike, Son Mark and Daughter Michele, Brother Carl, Grandchildren Jessica, Joe, and Rachel, and Great Grandchild Hudson.



Services shall be held on



June 11, 2019, at 11:00am, at



St Louise Catholic Church located at 141 156th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98007