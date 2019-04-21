|
|
Sandra K. Tokareff
Sandi was born September 30, 1957 in Seattle to Roy and Patricia Tokareff, the 5th of 7 children. She passed away April 9, 2019 after a short illness from complications of pneumonia.
She is loved and will be remembered and missed by her entire family and friends.
Rest in Peace Sandi!
Please see full obituary and sign online guest book at columbiafuneralhome.com
The Memorial service will be held Sat 4/27/19 at 11:00 am at Columbia Funeral Home, 4567 Rainier Ave South, in Seattle.
In honor of Sandi, please wear your favorite animal print. She would love it. In lieu of flowers make a donation to Seattle Humane Society or your favorite animal charity.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019