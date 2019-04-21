Home

POWERED BY

Services
Columbia Funeral Home - Seattle
4567 RAINIER AVE S
SEATTLE, WA 98118
(206) 722-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Tokareff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra K. Tokareff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra K. Tokareff Obituary
Sandra K. Tokareff

Sandi was born September 30, 1957 in Seattle to Roy and Patricia Tokareff, the 5th of 7 children. She passed away April 9, 2019 after a short illness from complications of pneumonia.

She is loved and will be remembered and missed by her entire family and friends.

Rest in Peace Sandi!

Please see full obituary and sign online guest book at columbiafuneralhome.com

The Memorial service will be held Sat 4/27/19 at 11:00 am at Columbia Funeral Home, 4567 Rainier Ave South, in Seattle.

In honor of Sandi, please wear your favorite animal print. She would love it. In lieu of flowers make a donation to Seattle Humane Society or your favorite animal charity.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Columbia Funeral Home - Seattle
Download Now