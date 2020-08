Sara Leland (Peters) Stalman



Mother, grandmother, doctor, and passionate advocate, died July 9, 2020 in Seattle, WA. Never one to back down from her convictions and loyal to her core, she savored the beauty she saw in living things and lived her life committed to a belief in the inherent good of mankind. She is survived by dear friends, her siblings, and her daughter Kate and beloved granddaughters-who miss their Gaga tremendously.



