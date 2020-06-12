Sara Louise
Arnold Kawamura
July 13, 1945 ~ May 15, 2020
Sara Louise Arnold Kawamura, 74, of McKinney, Texas, died at home on May 15, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of Col. Leslie A. Arnold, USA-Retired, and Elizabeth "Betsy" Durkin Arnold and was predeceased by them and her brother SPC4 Leslie A. Arnold III, USA. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Katsumi Kawamura of McKinney, Texas; her brother Kevin Durkin Arnold and his wife Leslie Bisger Arnold of Norfolk, VA; her children, J. Patrick and Pratima Patel Kawamura of Fairview, TX, and H. Jonathan Kawamura, Ph.D. and Ann Esin, Ph.D. of La Canada, CA, and five grandchildren, Joseph Leslie Kawamura, Wren Elizabeth Kawamura, and Lyra Lydia Kawamura of La Canada, CA, Nehal Gupta of Arlington, VA, and Krishan Jay Gupta of Austin, TX.
Having married and raised children in Japan, Sara returned to college upon returning to the States and was a 1983 graduate of the University of Washington in International Studies (magna cum laude), with an MBA from City University of Seattle. Sara will be remembered as a person who loved her family and friends and was blessed with a curious and searching mind, who loved books, and who possessed a wonderful sense of humor with an easy smile for everyone. A life-long advocate for social justice and civil rights, she touched the lives of those wherever she lived, from numerous Army posts as an Army brat, Tokyo, Issaquah, WA, Camp Hill, PA, and finally McKinney, TX.
We will all miss her dearly but rejoice that we had her with us for many years. There will be no services at her request. We are grateful to the many healthcare professionals who treated her through the last five years. Memorials may be made to Sara's favorite causes, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
