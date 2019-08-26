|
|
Sara Louise Brallier
1953 ~ 2019
Sara died peacefully due to cancer in Arizona in May. She had spent the last 11/2 years since her diagnosis traveling with her husband throughout the western states.
Sara grew up in Bellevue Washington and graduated from Bellevue High School in 1971. She received a MS in soil science from the Forestry Department at U.W. She worked for health departments in King, Pierce and Thurston Counties as well as for Washington State.
She was preceded in death by her parents Paul Harlan Brallier and Catherine Elizabeth Briggs. She is survived by her husband Marc, sisters Claudia Carlson and Christine Walker, and brother Paul Brallier
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019