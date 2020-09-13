Sara (Fury) Osmonson



Sara Aredith (Fury) Osmonson was born April 17, 1940, in Spokane, Washington, to Robert C. Fury and Berniece Brace Fury Martin. Sara graduated from West Valley High School in Spokane Valley. She received her registered nurse training at St. Luke's School of Nursing in Spokane and received her RN license in Washington State in 1962. Sara practiced her nursing in Spokane, Hawaii, and Seattle where she was operating room nurse at Swedish Hospital for many years.



Sara bred and showed Bedlington terrier dogs at various dog shows and was a member of the Bedlington Terrier Club of America. She lived in Issaquah for more than 50 years.



She is survived by her brothers Greg Fury (MaryO), Dr. Steven Martin (Kimberly), and Calvin Martin. She is also survived by three nephews: Robert Fury, Dana Martin, and Casey Martin.



Sara's family thanks Hospice of Spokane and Aaging Better In-Home Care for their assisting us with Sara's care in our home. Her family also thanks Judy Ecklund and Terry Walker who provided assistance in so many, many ways!



Sara passed away in Spokane, Washington, on August 10, 2020. At her request she will be cremated and interred in Waterville Cemetery, Waterville, Washington, beside her mother. No services will be held at her request. For those wishing to donate to a charity in Sara's memory, please consider Eastside Friends of Seniors, 1121 228th Ave SE, Sammamish, WA 98075.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store