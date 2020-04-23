Home

Sarah (Sally) Behar

Sally passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, leaving to grieve her beloved husband of 62 years, Marvin, children Debbie Abram (Steven), Michael Behar (Michelle), Lisa Sobel (Randy), brother Morris Hasson (Susan), eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by their son, Ricky Behar and parents, Louie Hasson and Evelyn Hasson Bender. Sally loved being with her devoted husband, spending time with her children and grandchildren and Newcomers friends. She also loved Hadassah, celebrating Jewish traditions, mah jongg, and traveling. She was kind, generous, and loving and supported many food banks, knowing how critical this need is. Her spirit lives on. She will be greatly missed. Donations in Sally's memory may be made to Northwest Harvest or any food relief fund.

Please sign Sally's online

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
