Sarah (Sally) Slater
March 1954 to May 2020
Sarah was an incredibly generous and kind person with a great sense of humor. She grew up in Shoreline, and graduated from Holy Names Academy in 1972 and Fort Wright College in 1976. Her entire work history was with PEMCO Insurance Company. Through PEMCO, Sarah became involved with many volunteer activities including Cancer Lifeline, Junior Achievement, Fare Start, Channel 9 pledge appeals and many United Way days of caring. She was also active in her home parish, St. Luke Church, Shoreline.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, John Slater and Virginia Donnelly Slater and her brothers, Jay, Ed and Bruce.
She is survived by siblings, Ginny Bonham, Kathy (Guy) Alloway, Liz (Tony) Casuccio, twin Mary Slater SNJM, Tom (Paula) Slater, sister-in-law Marsha Slater, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was dearly loved and will be missed by many, but we all know she is loving her new home - HEAVEN!
Many thanks to the staff at Rosewood Courte who graciously cared for Sarah these past 3 years.
Remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.