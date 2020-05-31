Sarah (Sally) Slater
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah (Sally) Slater

March 1954 to May 2020

Sarah was an incredibly generous and kind person with a great sense of humor. She grew up in Shoreline, and graduated from Holy Names Academy in 1972 and Fort Wright College in 1976. Her entire work history was with PEMCO Insurance Company. Through PEMCO, Sarah became involved with many volunteer activities including Cancer Lifeline, Junior Achievement, Fare Start, Channel 9 pledge appeals and many United Way days of caring. She was also active in her home parish, St. Luke Church, Shoreline.

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, John Slater and Virginia Donnelly Slater and her brothers, Jay, Ed and Bruce.

She is survived by siblings, Ginny Bonham, Kathy (Guy) Alloway, Liz (Tony) Casuccio, twin Mary Slater SNJM, Tom (Paula) Slater, sister-in-law Marsha Slater, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was dearly loved and will be missed by many, but we all know she is loving her new home - HEAVEN!

Many thanks to the staff at Rosewood Courte who graciously cared for Sarah these past 3 years.

Remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Diabetes Association.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HOFFNER FISHER & HARVEY FH
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved