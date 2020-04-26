|
Saralyn Austad Michaelson
Saralyn left us on February 22, 2020 due to heart complications. She is survived by her three children, a granddaughter and countless friends she called family. Before Saralyn passed, she wrote: "I was born in Fargo, N. Dakota on April 26, 1939. I died when it was time. I've been everywhere I wanted to go - I've sung all the songs and have been entertained by the best. My parents blessed me with cleverness, humor and money enough to eat and drink well. My children blessed me with their own style. My granddaughter has blessed the world with her goodness and possibilities. No services, no gatherings, please. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Domestic Violence Protection & Prevention Coalition. I'll be on the other side now." We miss her deeply.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020