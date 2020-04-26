Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Saralyn Michaelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Saralyn Austad Michaelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Saralyn Austad Michaelson Obituary
Saralyn Austad Michaelson

Saralyn left us on February 22, 2020 due to heart complications. She is survived by her three children, a granddaughter and countless friends she called family. Before Saralyn passed, she wrote: "I was born in Fargo, N. Dakota on April 26, 1939. I died when it was time. I've been everywhere I wanted to go - I've sung all the songs and have been entertained by the best. My parents blessed me with cleverness, humor and money enough to eat and drink well. My children blessed me with their own style. My granddaughter has blessed the world with her goodness and possibilities. No services, no gatherings, please. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Domestic Violence Protection & Prevention Coalition. I'll be on the other side now." We miss her deeply.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Saralyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -