Scott Allen Schillinger
Scott Allen Schillinger, 54 years old, passed away suddenly on Sunday February 2, 2020 in Post Falls, Idaho.
He brought joy to all with his story telling and always sought to uplift those close to him. Scott was a proud alumnus of the University of Washington, receiving both his bachelor's degree in Political Science and a master's of law degree in Taxation. He graduated from Gonzaga Law School as well, ultimately pursuing his life long dream to be an attorney and became a trusted adviser to many. He loved the outdoors and had a great passion for hunting. He also enjoyed youth hockey in Anchorage and loved sharing his German heritage wherever he went.
Scott is survived by his wife Penny, son Wyatt, father Fred, mother Marlene, and his brothers Mark and Ric.
His funeral will be held at English Funeral Chapels & Crematory at 1133 N. 4th St, Coeur d'Arlene, ID 83814 on Saturday February 29, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020