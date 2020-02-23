Home

POWERED BY

Services
English Funeral Chapel
1133 N 4th Street
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
(208) 664-3143
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
English Funeral Chapel
1133 N 4th Street
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Schillinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Allen Schillinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Allen Schillinger Obituary
Scott Allen Schillinger

Scott Allen Schillinger, 54 years old, passed away suddenly on Sunday February 2, 2020 in Post Falls, Idaho.

He brought joy to all with his story telling and always sought to uplift those close to him. Scott was a proud alumnus of the University of Washington, receiving both his bachelor's degree in Political Science and a master's of law degree in Taxation. He graduated from Gonzaga Law School as well, ultimately pursuing his life long dream to be an attorney and became a trusted adviser to many. He loved the outdoors and had a great passion for hunting. He also enjoyed youth hockey in Anchorage and loved sharing his German heritage wherever he went.

Scott is survived by his wife Penny, son Wyatt, father Fred, mother Marlene, and his brothers Mark and Ric.

His funeral will be held at English Funeral Chapels & Crematory at 1133 N. 4th St, Coeur d'Arlene, ID 83814 on Saturday February 29, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -