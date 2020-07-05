Scott Blackwell Renwick



Scott Renwick of Bremerton Washington, passed away quietly in his home at the age of 52. Scott was born in Teaneck, New Jersey on September 30 1967. The son of Fred Renwick and Janice Wildman. He grew up in Cleveland Hights, Ohio and moved to the Seattle Tacoma area as a teenager. Scott graduated from Lindbergh High school in 1985. He quickly jumped into the work force in hospitality services and became a restaurateur. He travelled to Europe as a young man and spent a spell living in New England. However the Puget Sound soon called him home. Scott returned to Seattle where he became "the coffee guy on seventh and Pine". While working at his coffee cart, he witnessed the tech boom and bust, the attacks of 9/11, and he experienced the riots of Pioneer Square and the 2001 Nisqually earthquake. He very much enjoyed the independence of self-employment, working in the great outdoors and meeting folks of downtown Seattle.



Scott always found a scrumptiously delicious coffee for even the most discriminating coffee connoisseur. His infectious personality, his coffee and his dog, Bud, drew people to the stand. In 2006, he sold his coffee business and started Alpha dog walking, LLC. He firmly believed communication is the key to connection, trust, respect and bonding with his dogs. He communicated with his dogs using their language, eye contact, body language, boundaries and energy. Scott declared that when your dogs needs and instincts are satisfied, their wants are few and they are happy. It would be apropos to say that Scott extended this dog training philosophy to his interactions with people as well. In his leisure time, Scott enjoyed snowboarding, practicing the Martial arts, and being outdoors with his dogs, Bud and Georgia. He was adored for his kindness, warmth and for his big heart. Scott is survived by his loving wife Jessica; his sisters, Michelle Carrera and Leslie Maust; his brother Alexander Renwick;



two nieces, Maira and Xochiliztli Carrera, one nephew Alonzo Hilarip. A gentle soul who loved his life, Scott is in God's hands now. Taken from us much too soon.



