Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
6701 30th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
(206) 932-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Spradling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Christopher Spradling


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Christopher Spradling Obituary
Scott Christopher Spradling

Scott Christopher Spradling, of

Federal Way, Washington, passed away on October 1, 2019, at the age of 51. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on November 2,

1968, to Joyce Douroux and the late Frederick Spradling. He is survived by his husband, Erki Ruubas; mother Joyce and dad Gary Douroux; brothers, Gary Spradling, Chris Bolton and his partner, Christina Mackin, and Kyle Bolton and his wife, Jamie; sister, Deci Douroux; mother-in-law, Ilme; sisters-in-law, Tuuliki and Leena; brothers-in-law, Mrt and Ahti; niece, Brooke Bolton; uncle, Chet Barker; and aunt, Mary Lou Wampler.

Scott graduated from Sheldon High School in Eugene, Oregon, in 1986, and served in the United States Air Force from 1987 to 1994. He lived for many years in Austin, Texas, where he studied Business at the University of Texas. In 2003, Scott moved to Seattle, Washington, where he worked as a financial analyst for the Benaroya Research Institute at Virginia Mason. Later in his career, he became the CEO of Movement Systems Physical Therapy. He also served as President of the Washington State Physical Therapy Managers Association and was a President-elect of the Washington Medical Group Managers Association.

In the past few years he has lived in Federal Way, WA. Recently he became the COO at Harada Physical Therapy on Whidbey Island, WA. Scott loved to cook, host celebrations and holidays with family and loved ones, and spend time with his beloved basset hounds, Jasper and Bentley. He was a proud homeowner who was dedicated to his work and particularly proud of his board certification. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Scott's memory to the Seattle Food Bank, Seattle Homeless Shelters, Lifelong AIDS Alliance, or Immigration Equality.

Sign Scott's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now