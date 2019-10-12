|
Scott Christopher Spradling
Scott Christopher Spradling, of
Federal Way, Washington, passed away on October 1, 2019, at the age of 51. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on November 2,
1968, to Joyce Douroux and the late Frederick Spradling. He is survived by his husband, Erki Ruubas; mother Joyce and dad Gary Douroux; brothers, Gary Spradling, Chris Bolton and his partner, Christina Mackin, and Kyle Bolton and his wife, Jamie; sister, Deci Douroux; mother-in-law, Ilme; sisters-in-law, Tuuliki and Leena; brothers-in-law, Mrt and Ahti; niece, Brooke Bolton; uncle, Chet Barker; and aunt, Mary Lou Wampler.
Scott graduated from Sheldon High School in Eugene, Oregon, in 1986, and served in the United States Air Force from 1987 to 1994. He lived for many years in Austin, Texas, where he studied Business at the University of Texas. In 2003, Scott moved to Seattle, Washington, where he worked as a financial analyst for the Benaroya Research Institute at Virginia Mason. Later in his career, he became the CEO of Movement Systems Physical Therapy. He also served as President of the Washington State Physical Therapy Managers Association and was a President-elect of the Washington Medical Group Managers Association.
In the past few years he has lived in Federal Way, WA. Recently he became the COO at Harada Physical Therapy on Whidbey Island, WA. Scott loved to cook, host celebrations and holidays with family and loved ones, and spend time with his beloved basset hounds, Jasper and Bentley. He was a proud homeowner who was dedicated to his work and particularly proud of his board certification. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Scott's memory to the Seattle Food Bank, Seattle Homeless Shelters, Lifelong AIDS Alliance, or Immigration Equality.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019