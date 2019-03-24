Scott T. Traverso



Scott of Bellevue passed away on March 18, 2019. He was born March 30, 1943 in Seattle to Ted and Jessie Traverso.



He Graduated from Glacier High School, then Washington State University with a degree in Civil Engineering. He was a proud Cougar. He was an avid sportsman, enjoying fishing, hunting, boating, and many other outdoor activities. To join him on an outing was always an adventure. He also took pride in his vegetable garden.



He worked for the Corps of Engineers in Seattle. He ran T.W. Traverso Const. Company for many years. Then enjoyed practicing his engineering knowledge through his retirement.



He married Rita Mastandrea in 1974 and enjoyed 45 years of marriage. He was the proud father of five children: Diana Traverso, Mark (Beth) Traverso, Paul (Nina) Traverso, Steven Traverso and Andrea (Kyle) Ober. He was also a proud grandfather of Taylor, Scott, Cecilia, Elena, Naomi, Easton, Vito, Fiona and Dominic. Son in Law of Eda Mastandrea, Brother in Law of Nick (Diana) Mastandrea.



The family of Scott Traverso would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Overlake Hospital, especially to Dr. Lam.



Services to be held at



St. Bernadette Catholic Church



in Burien, WA Wednesday, March



27, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Followed by a Burial at Sunset Hills Memorial Park in Bellevue, WA.