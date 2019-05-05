Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Scott Whitney Andrews

Scott Whitney Andrews Obituary
Scott Whitney Andrews

April 9, 1949 ~ April 19, 2019

Scott was born in Olympia, WA on April 9, 1949 to the late George and Ruth Andrews of Olympia, WA. Scott grew up in Seattle and Olympia WA. He attended Washington State University and graduated with a B.S degree in Chemical Engineering in 1971. His other designations include Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU); Registered Professional Engineer (PE); Member, Property & Casualty Agent's Advisory Committee to the Washington State Insurance Commissioner (one of only 12 Board members appointed by the Commissioner, statewide); Past President and Member, Surplus Line Association of Washington.

Scott has 40 years' insurance industry experience. He developed his practice in Seattle since 1981. He has previously been stationed in Belgium, working throughout Europe; New York City; and has interned at Lloyds' in London. Scott's practice focused on complex insurance issues including Professional Liability coverage, Manufacturing, and Specialty Products Liability, Real Estate Ownership, Development and Construction.

Scott is survived by his loving wife, Katharine; his four daughters, Keri M. Andrews, (Paul R. Corkery), Paige W. Andrews, Alana K. Andrews, Alexa M. Andrews; two brothers, Greg Andrews and Bradley Andrews; and his niece and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11AM at

St. Joseph's Catholic Church,

732 18th Ave. E., Seattle 98112

Donations may be made to:

Little Bits Therapeutic Riding 18675 NE 106th St. Redmond, WA 98052.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western Washington & Alaska, 5130 40th Ave. NE Seattle, WA 98105

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019
