Seiri Novelle Du Pen
Born on September 5, 1969, our beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, niece, and friend lost her battle with rare neuroendocrine cancer almost one year ago, on May 29, 2019.
Seiri was authentic, strong, fun, creative, energetic, and an advocate for children. An avid reader, she loved philosophies and psychology. The authors left her with quotes she referenced often.
Her gift for photography was amazing and has left us with beautiful memories. She loved her garden, time spent on Vashon Island, new adventures, and the ocean. She longed to see the ocean once more.
Seiri attended Epiphany School, University Preparatory Academy, and graduated from Roosevelt High School and Mills College.
Surviving her are her three daughters, Anouk, Faye, and Alice, all at home; her mother, Carolyn Du Pen; father figure, Terry West; her father, Stuart DuPen; brother, Jonathan DuPen (Melissa); nephew and niece, Cameron and Mirabelle; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She has left us with a rich understanding of what is important.
We miss her every day.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020