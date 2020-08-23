1/1
Senka Juana Pavlinovic
Senka Juana Pavlinovic

Born on April 5, 1933 in Knin, Croatia, died on August 14, 2020 in Seattle, Washington of congestive heart failure. The only child of Branimir and Adela, the 87 year old was a citizen of three countries, settling down in Seattle during the early 1960s with her spouse, Tomislav. Senka survived World War II and graduated from the University of Buenos Aires as a Certified Public Accountant. Besides being a loving mother and spouse, she was a gifted business woman who started with one boarding house and created a real estate empire for her family. Among her survivors are her spouse, Tomislav, her children, Adriana and Lawrence, and her grandchildren, Alexander and Emil. Services have been held. Interment, Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
HOFFNER FISHER & HARVEY FH
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
