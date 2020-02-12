|
|
Serena Han Clarke
Former Deputy Secretary of the World Bank, Serena Clarke passed away peacefully on Monday February 10, 2020 in her home in Shoreline, WA, surrounded by family. She was 84.
Born in North Korea, Serena fled to South Korea with her family in 1946. After moving to New York in 1953 she attended The College of Saint Rose in Albany on Catholic scholarship. She worked her way from the typing pool to the board room at the World Bank in Washington D.C., where Serena met the love of her life, Reginald A. Clarke. They married in 1979.
Known affectionately as the Dragon Lady, Serena retired from the World Bank in 1986. Together with Reg, they relocated to the Seattle area where he passed in 1988. Her passion for world travel would only be surpassed by her devotion to her family and the Catholic Church. She worked tirelessly as a volunteer and participated in numerous charity groups at Holy Rosary in Edmonds, WA.
Preceded in death by Reg, her brothers Linus Hahn and Ben Hahn, and her stepson Christopher Clarke, Serena is survived by her brothers, Pius Han and Leo Hahn; her stepchildren, Susan Mortimer, John Clarke, Andrew Clarke; her nephews and nieces, Eleanor Hahn and Elisa Alfstad, Augustin and Elizabeth Hahn, Frederick & Nicklaus Han, Joanne and Jane Hahn; her step grandchildren, Gareth & Colin Mortimer, Ashton and Lauren Mills, Fiona Clarke, Gemma Cummings, Francesca and Michela Clarke, Justyne Paxton, Jennifer Sewell, Timur, Kamer and Kayla Clarke; by her grandnephew and nieces, Aleister Alfstad, Onann David-Hahn, Bradley and Crosbie Han, Cordelia and Ariel Han; as well as numerous great grandchildren.
The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Holy Rosary Church in Edmonds.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations be sent to the Fulcrum Foundation (206) 219-5826 or Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers (510) 326-0298.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020