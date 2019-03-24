Home

Age 72, McKinney, Texas passed away on March 18, 2019 after a short hospital stay. Serena was born in Seattle, Washington on December 17, 1946, the third child of Patricia and Irving Stamnes. She attended St. Catherine Grade School and Holy Names Academy. Following graduation in 1965, she attended Seattle University. In 1966 she married her high school sweetheart, Mark, and in 2018 they celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary. Serena was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Jeffrey. She is survived by her husband: Mark, four of her children: Gregory, David, Patricia and Kristine, thirteen grandchildren and her siblings: Thomas, Michael, Kristine, Douglas and, Steven. For a complete obituary, service information and to leave condolences for the family, please visit affoplano.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 24, 2019
