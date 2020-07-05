1/1
Seth Herbert Seablom
Seth H. Seablom,

Architect

November 10, 1937 ~ June 13, 2020

Seth passed away peacefully at his home on Orcas Island with his wife and daughter by his side. He had suffered a stroke three weeks earlier.

Seth was born in Seattle to Ann and Seth A. Seablom of Bryn Mawr, WA. He spent much of his childhood and early teens on his beloved grandparents' farm on Lopez Island.

Seth graduated from Renton High School, received his Bachelor of Architecture From the UW, his Master of Architecture and Master of City Planning from the University of Pennsylvania.

There will be no service at Seth's request. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at

www.whidbeymemorial.com.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
