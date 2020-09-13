1/1
Seth M. Esvelt
Born July 11, 1980, Seth passed away on September 1, 2020 due to complications from a traumatic brain injury he sustained in August of 2003. He grew up near Maple Valley, WA, and is survived by his father Craig, stepmother Marian, and sisters Holly Esvelt Rollosson and Kirsten Esvelt Ray, and was welcomed into glory by his late mother, Mary. He loved skiing, surfing, music, construction and, as one friend noted, "was a stranger to no one."

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
