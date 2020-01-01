Home

Shane Kevin Mullins Obituary
Shane Kevin Mullins

Born March 13, 1998 in Seattle, WA; died unexpectedly December 26, 2019 in Seattle, WA.

Survived by his parents, Kevin and Sorelys; three brothers, Alinsson (Jeannett), Johnny, and Richard; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Recitation of the Rosary will be

held Friday, January 3 at 7pm and

the Funeral Mass will be held

Saturday, January 4 @ 11am , BOTH

at St. Bridget Catholic Church

4900 NE 50th St, Seattle, 98105 Burial, Calvary Cemetery

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 1, 2020
